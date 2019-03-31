‘The Walking Dead’ Season 9 Finale Episode: The Storm

On Sunday night, AMC will air the final episode of The Walking Dead‘s ninth season. The episode comes on the heels of a shocking penultimate hour which saw 10 characters being killed in a shocking “pike” sequence which adapted an iconic moment from Robert Kirkman’s comics to the AMC series.

The Walking Dead Episode 9×10 is titled, “The Storm.” The official synopsis for The Storm reads, “In the aftermath of an overwhelming loss, the communities must brave a ferocious blizzard. As one group deals with an enemy from within, another is forced to make a life or death decision.” The finale episode is directed by Greg Nicotero on a script from Matthew Negrete and showrunner Angela Kang.

For the first time in The Walking Dead‘s history, the post-apocalyptic world will see snowfall, as it did in the comics.

Going into the final episode of her first season as showrunner, Kang is looking back at her efforts proudly following positive responses from critics and fans.

“I feel good,” Kang told ComicBook.com. “I’m just really grateful that I got to make this season of the show. Everybody that was involved, we kind of had a great time making it even though we knew it was going to be a giant year with losing Andy Lincoln, with some of the other cast departures and everything, but everybody was just so lovely, and I’m really happy that it seems that there’s been a good audience response to it. I wanted the audience to feel the same way that I feel about making the show, which is that it’s like a fun, wild adventure. Yeah, I guess I feel good, and I’m already deep in the middle of the next season, so it all just keeps rolling for me.”

Of course, the season arrived as a pivotal one for the AMC zombie show. In its ninth season, it lost both Andrew Lincoln and Lauren Cohan with their respective Rick Grimes and Maggie Rhee characters. “I think it’s a lot of times, the best stories come out of the biggest creative challenges,” Kang said. In fact, she takes a bit of pride in how she managed to capitalize on the void left by Rick’s absence following Episode 9×05.

While The Walking Dead‘s ninth season will end on a bit of a cliffhanger pointing toward an expanded universe, fans will only have to wait until October for another episode as Season Ten is on the way.

