’The Walking Dead’ Producer Promises a Shocker Per Episode

The Walking Dead executive producer Gale Anne Hurd says the front half of the upcoming Season Nine is filled with “oh sh-t” moments.

“There’s one in every episode that we’ve shot so far, honestly,” Hurd told EW during San Diego Comic-Con.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I don’t think I could pick a favorite, but as [Andrew Lincoln] has said, everyone feels this is the best season we’ve had since our first season. And people remember fantastic moments from our entire first season, so I think they’ll be feeling the same love and enthusiasm and anger, but lots of passion this season.”

Lincoln told ComicBook.com during Comic-Con there are “without a doubt” first season vibes in Season Nine, which underwent a refreshment under longtime series writer-producer and newly minted showrunner Angela Kang.

“I think there was a lot of the pilot episode that was reminiscent of this opening episode and also a couple of other episodes, too. We have a few surprises as we both know, but we’re not allowed to talk about,” Lincoln said.

“We have to talk about Angela Kang if we talk about this season because she is the creative force this season. She’s been on the show since Season Two and I think she’s breathed new life into it and given us a collaborative feel on set and also just an energy. A real positive energy. It feels like the show that I always thought we would get to when I shot the pilot in Atlanta nine years ago.”

Co-stars Norman Reedus and Jeffrey Dean Morgan shared similar sentiments with MTV, saying Kang is “killing it” in her new position and has truly reanimated The Walking Dead.

“It’s a different show. You’re gonna love this season,” Reedus said. “I know we come [to Comic-Con] every year and we say the show is better than it was last year, but it’s true this time.”

“I think where the show has gone, storytelling wise, is stronger than ever. Even Andy’s like, ‘This is the best season we’ve had since I shot the pilot,’” Morgan added. “That kind of feel. It just has a different feel, it’s a new world.”

The Walking Dead season 9 debuts Sunday, October 7 on AMC.