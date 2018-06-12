Photos Of Massive New ‘The Walking Dead’ Set Piece Surface

The first photos of The Walking Dead‘s massive new set piece for Season Nine of the AMC show have surfaced.

Spotted outside of the set which poses as the Alexandria homes on The Walking Dead, the base of a soon-to-be massive windmill was spotted by fans in Senoia, Georgia. In The Walking Dead comics, the Alexandria community has established itself as a thriving bunch in the years which come after the war with Negan. While the former villain is locked away in prison, Rick has built his slice of civilization to the point that they enjoy having carnivals and neighborhood outings. Farms are growing. People are enjoying life. A key characteristic of this community is a tall windmill which stands above Alexandria.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Check out the photo, as posted to Reddit, below.

“Location Manager Mike Riley told the city council that he had met with the fire marshall and those responsible for the safety design of the windmill, and the main structure will have to be less than 40 feet tall,” the Newnan Times-Herald reported back in May. “With the blades, the total height will be around 65 feet, he said. A sprinkler system will be installed inside the tower.”

No one spoke to support or challenge the height variance at the council meeting.

“I’m coming to say hello again,” Riley said at the meeting. “We are starting Season Nine of the series and I wanted to thank the commissioners and citizens for allowing us to film these past seasons. It’s been a great experience for us. It looks like we’re going to keep going for a while longer.

“We do appreciate everything you’ve done for us and we look forward to working with you on the future.”

The AMC show was spotted filming at the capitol for its Season Nine premiere, with photos surfacing online, revealing the new looks of several characters. If the windmill is any indication of the show’s narrative, fans should expect a considerable time jump between Season Eight and Season Nine, just as the comic book experienced between issue #126 and issue #127. The windmill first appeared in the latter issue.

The windmill is not the only tall structure which has joined The Walking Dead to indicate a time jump is coming. The first official photo from the set released by AMC not only revealed Greg Nicotero is directing the Season Nine premiere, but also that the Hilltop community has a new water tower, which could have been constructed with help from Georgie‘s Key to The Future book.

The Walking Dead will return for its ninth season in the fall. Fear the Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9 pm ET on AMC. For complete coverage and insider info all year long, follow @BrandonDavisBD on Twitter.