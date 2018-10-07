Will ‘Fear’ Characters Crossover In ‘The Walking Dead’ Season 9?

After officially bridging The Walking Dead and Fear The Walking Dead by sending Morgan (Lennie James) from the flagship series to the spinoff, the Walking Dead universe continues to expand.

The back half of Fear‘s just-ended fourth season teased Morgan making the trek back home to Alexandria, Virginia to reunite with Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln), with new allies Alicia (Alycia Debnam-Carey), John Dorie (Garret Dillahunt) and their small pack of survivors in tow.

Morgan and company ultimately decided to stay in Texas and seek out the needy survivors documented on video tapes belonging to Al (Maggie Grace), setting up their own budding community in an old mill formerly operated by trucker ‘Polar Bear’ (Stephen Henderson), who spearheaded a far-reaching network of do-gooder truckers who indiscriminately distributed care packages left behind for those in need.

The Walking Dead has since jumped 18 months into the future, with Season Nine set to explore the new world being shepherded into existence by Rick Grimes and his people.

Chief Content Officer Scott Gimple, who oversees both shows for AMC, has yet to reveal plans for future crossovers, but teased on last Sunday’s Talking Dead a “really big” announcement about the future of the Walking Dead universe is imminent.

It was Talking Dead where James’ Morgan was unveiled last November as the character who would be crossing over from The Walking Dead to Fear.

Gimple, when appearing at San Diego Comic-Con in July, said the 18-month time jump “does not” rule out future crossovers. But, he added, “I wouldn’t expect it all the time. Things could happen. You never know who might pop up on Fear The Walking Dead. That includes The Walking Dead and potentially people in the past from Fear The Walking Dead.”

Fear showrunner Ian Goldberg said in August future cross pollination between the two series was “possible,” pointing to the “ever-expanding” universe.

“We’re really just focused on telling our stories on Fear The Walking Dead. It’s a big universe, and certainly anything is possible,” he told SYFY.

“More crossovers could happen, but that could be someone else from the Walking Dead universe… it could be someone from the past on Fear The Walking Dead. That’s one of the exciting things about working in this world and universe. It is ever-expanding, and the possibilities continue to grow and grow for who might pop up.”

AMC has since declared their intention to continue the Walking Dead world for at least another decade, and it has since been learned there are multiple TV series and movies in development — any of which could be used to bring characters from one series to the other.

There’s still Fear‘s missing Daniel Salazar (Rubén Blades), as well as The Walking Dead‘s long-missing Heath (Corey Hawkins) and the exiled Dwight (Austin Amelio), who could reappear when jumping between series.

Fear returns with its fifth season in 2019. The Walking Dead Season Nine premieres tonight at 9/8c on AMC.