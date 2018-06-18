‘The Walking Dead’ Roasts Rick With Savage Father’s Day Meme

The Walking Dead trolled Rick Grimes for Father’s Day, giving full credit to the only character whose biological kid is still alive on Sunday.

Sharing a photo of Shane Walsh (who may or may not be appearing in Season Nine, as Jon Bernthal was spotted on set), Skybound’s The Walking Dead account out their savagery on display in the comment section. “Wishing Judith’s father and all other dad’s out there an amazing Father’s Day,” The Walking Dead said.

Brace yourself for savagery and check out the post from Skybound’s The Walking Dead Instagram account below…

Naturally, fans were triggered by meme which would earn a tear from Rick Grimes’ eyes. “I will not tolerate this slander of Rick,” lilimoreno4 commented.

“How could you do my man Rick dirty like that?” _cameronfinley asked.

It is still hardly rude at all by comparison to the gif a Walking Dead fan made months ago, seeing Judith destroy her dad with some sidewalk chalk calling for both tears and laughs from fans.

The fourth figure being Rick, of course, means Judith was drawing Shane Walsh in her original drawing under the “Daddy” text. If it had to be explained, it’s probably not funny though.

In the fourth episode of The Walking Dead‘s seventh season, Rick Grimes acknowledged Judith not being his daughter. Instead, he knows she is a product of Shane and his late wife Lori, who were together in the early days of the apocalypse.

“I had a friend. I don’t talk about him,” Rick said. “He was my partner. He got Lori and Carl to safety right after it all started. I couldn’t. I was in the hospital. I didn’t know what was happening. My friend, his name was Shane. Him and Lori, they were together. They thought I was dead. I know Judith isn’t mine. I know it. I love her. She’s my daughter but she isn’t mine. I had to accept that. I did so I could her alive. I’ll die before she does and I hope that’s a long time from now so I can raise her, protect her, and teach her how to survive. This is how we live now. I had to accept that, too, so I could keep everyone else alive.”

It’s a moment which Michonne actor Danai Gurira says reveals the true leadership and heart which can be found in Rick Grimes.

“It’s heartbreaking and it’s astounding and it’s painful and it’s really a painful mixed bag, because on the one hand she loves him and sees more of the beauty in him, but he has been holding this inside, and that he made the decision that he did, and that this is what makes him a beautiful leader,” Gurira said. “To hear him share that, it does change her entire demeanor about everything. She’s got a certain degree of rage and frustration towards him before he reveals that information, but when he puts it that way and you realize, firstly, the burden that he carries.”

The Walking Dead will return for its ninth season in the fall. Fear the Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9 pm ET on AMC, returning for the second half of its fourth season on August 12.