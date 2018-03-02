‘The Walking Dead’: Steven Ogg Previews Jadis And Simon’s Encounter

Ahead of Simon’s encounter with Jadis in The Walking Dead‘s next new episode, Steven Ogg has teased a preview of the sure-to-be uncomfortable exchange.

Jadis and her trash folks were last seen abandoning Rick after agreeing to team up with him in an effort the finish the Saviors. As a result, Simon is being sent by Negan to send the traditional Savior message of killing one and ensuring the rest fall in line (as seen in a clip from Episode 8×10). Speaking to TheWrap, Ogg offered a little preview

“Everyone has their outpost, right? So now it’s a matter of, with the s— going down…everyone’s going to confront these other communities now,” Ogg said. “There’s gotta be who’s playing who, who’s doing what, who do I have on my side, who can I trust, who can’t I trust? So, this is Simon going to the heapsters, the dumpsters, and he’s gonna figure out, okay, what exactly happened there before, what are we willing to forgive and forget, what are we willing to work with…It’s ‘let’s have a little talk. Let me give you an opportunity to chat.’ To figure out where people are coming from and what the game plan is here.”

It’s a similar sentiment which Ogg expressed to ComicBook.com regarding the question Simon not killing Maggie in the Mid-Season Eight finale. “It’s always sending a message,” Ogg said. “It’s always screwing with people. It’s always letting people know I could, I could, but I ain’t gonna. But I could. So as long as you take that away, then off you go. So, it’s a lot the pee talking right?”

Going on with The Wrap, Ogg assures that despite Negan and Simon’s differences, his character is content with his privileged role among the Saviors. “I think Simon enjoys being in the position he’s in,” Ogg said. “He gets a lot more done. He has all the freedom. When you’re not number one and you’re not the leader, you don’t have to be as up front with everything.”

The Walking Dead returns for the second half of its eighth season on February 25, 2018. Fear the Walking Dead will debut its fourth season after The Walking Dead concludes its eighth, at 10 pm ET on April 15. For complete coverage and insider info all year long, follow @BrandonDavisBD on Twitter.