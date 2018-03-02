‘The Walking Dead’: Why Simon is A Self Serving Savior According to Steven Ogg

Before Simon returns to The Walking Dead in Sunday’s new episode, Steven Ogg is offering up a little bit of insight about what makes his character tick.

As it turns out, Simon doesn’t rely on relationships or connections to other characters for day to day fuel. In fact, it is simply a desire to survive and win the war which keeps Negan’s right hand man going.

“It’s obviously very self serving, and I certainly think there’s something with Dwight,” Ogg said, “that [Simon] sees as being something that he gravitates towards. Or, even if there is, he’s not so sure how much he can trust Dwight. I certainly think that he has a connection. He feels some connection there, at a different level. If we’re looking at something outside of just being utterly self serving, I think that would be someone I would say that’s been, that he’s had interaction with. That’s the answer I’m going for.”

Some of that self-serving objective comes in the form of reminding those who align themselves with causes against the Saviors that they need to cooperate at all times. The mind games are, in fact, what kept Maggie alive in the Mid-Season Eight finale when Simon’s convoy cornered her and her group of Hilltoppers. “It’s always sending a message,” Ogg said. “It’s always screwing with people. It’s always letting people know I could, I could, but I ain’t gonna. But I could. So as long as you take that away, then off you go. So, it’s a lot the pee talking right?”

Not even Carl’s death can cause Simon or his people to bat an eye. “It’s just winning the war,” Ogg said. “Simon hasn’t really had that much to do with Carl. And, yeah, he obviously knows that he is a bit of the beacon, the hope. And now that he is gone, is that going to affect anything? But, at the end of the day, everyone’s doing their thing, right? Trying to survive, trying to win. So, I think it’s not really going to change much. It’s like “Yeah, well people die. This is what happens.” But we still have a war to fight. And we still want to win, and we still got to figure out who’s doing who. So, I don’t think it changes the way Simon takes his piss in the morning, put it that way.”

The Walking Dead airs Sunday's at 9 pm ET on AMC. Fear the Walking Dead will debut its fourth season after The Walking Dead concludes its eighth, at 10 pm ET on April 15.