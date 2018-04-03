Devastating ‘Walking Dead’ Season 2 Easter Egg Spotted

The Walking Dead packed a devastating Easter egg into Episode 8×14 on Sunday night in the hunt for little Henry.

Spoilers for The Walking Dead Episode 8×14, Still Gotta Mean Something, follow!

After Carol and Morgan parted ways during their search for Henry, the former was on a path which would ultimately lead to finding the kid. Finding Henry was no run in the mill moment on The Walking Dead. The rare happy ending came with a devastating Easter egg to a previous season of the AMC show.

In Season Two, Sophia ran into the woods in an effort to escape a walker herd on a highway in Atlanta. When Rick Grimes came after her, he told her to hide in the trunk of tree which was beside some water. Sophia crawled inside and Rick went off to kill the walkers which were approaching. When he returned, she was gone and would never been seen again, alive. Episodes later, Sophia stumbled out of Hershel’s barn as a walker, having been bitten.

Henry was found in a near-identical setting to where Sophia was hidden in Season Two. Carol was well-aware of the location which Rick told her to hide in and actually held it against him for a moment. With Henry being found safely, it is possible he will take on a role similar to that of Sophia in The Walking Dead comics as the character is still very much alive, while Henry never existed and Carol died long ago.

Furthermore, Henry is played by Macsen Lintz. Lintz is the little brother of Sophia actress Madison Lintz, who is now 18-years-old.

