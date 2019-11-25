New The Walking Dead Spinoff Show Gets Official Title

In the midst of airing its mid-season 10 finale, The Walking Dead also revealed the official title for its upcoming third series. Airing in Spring 2020, the third Walking Dead series is officially titled The Walking Dead: World Beyond. The spinoff show is set in a distant version from the start of the apocalypse, showcasing the lives of the end of the world’s first generation to have grown up with zombies around. Starting in Nebraska 10 years into the apocalypse, a group of teenagers will go on a mysterious journey, all somehow tying into the disappearance of Rick Grimes on The Walking Dead.

The title was revealed on Sunday night in a new teaser, seen in the video below attached to a tweet from the Dead universe’s chief content officer Scott Gimple and several other Dead universe accounts. There are also some easter eggs hidden in the trailer tying it to both The Walking Dead and Fear the Walking Dead.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Watch the trailer and title reveal in the tweet from the official @TWDWorldBeyond Twitter account below!

A number of cast members were also added to The Walking Dead: World Beyond, ComicBook.com has learned.

As the universe continues to expand with new titles diving into different regions of the zombie apocalypse, Gimple’s work as chief content officer overseeing the brand as a whole changes. “It’s daunting, but I don’t know, you draw inspiration from each group, from each crew, from each cast, from each showrunner,” Gimple said. “You see opportunities to tie things between the shows and within the universe. You also are like, ‘Whoa, look out, they’re doing this on the other show, so you might want to back off of that.’ You’re also looking for differentiation, and telling really different stories, and the shows take different types of chances, and I think it allows for a varied universe. I think that if somebody watches the other Walking Dead shows and expect it to be exactly like The Walking Dead, that’s not going to happen. The Walking Dead is The Walking Dead. They’re the anchor and the other shows provide different things, different stories, different perspectives.”

The Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9pm ET on AMC.