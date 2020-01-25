The Walking Dead Spoils Who Survives the Cave

Trailers for the second half of The Walking Dead Season 10 give away which of the survivors make it out of the cave cliffhanger in one piece, narrowing the list of potential victims down to three. The midseason finale ended with Alpha (Samantha Morton) luring archenemy Carol (Melissa McBride) into an ambush, leaving a scout team consisting of Daryl (Norman Reedus), Aaron (Ross Marquand), Jerry (Cooper Andrews), Magna (Nadia Hilker) and sisters Connie (Lauren Ridloff) and Kelly (Angel Theory) trapped below ground, just inches away from the thousands of clawing walkers making up Alpha’s horde.

Aaron, Daryl and Kelly can be seen defending Hilltop against attacking Whisperers alongside Rosita (Christian Serratos), Eugene (Josh McDermitt), and Yumiko (Eleanor Matsuura) some time after escaping the cave. Noticeably absent are Hilltop residents Connie, Jerry and Magna.

Connie at least makes it to a higher level in the cave, as evidenced in the first Season 10B trailer released in November: she’s spotted behind Aaron, who appears to be yelling down towards Jerry.

Worryingly, Jerry is last seen screaming when clutched by a walker just seconds away from sinking its teeth into Jerry’s leg.





The latest trailer for the second half of the season shows Connie and Magna navigating the narrow cave system with a lantern, but they’re not seen again beyond the cave in existing marketing materials.



Aaron is shown on the front lines in the coming Hilltop battle, first in a defensive stance with a shield and again amid the fiery damaged caused by the Whisperers’ flaming arrows:







At the Hilltop battle, Kelly is spotted between archers Dianne (Kelly Cahill) and Yumiko.



Carol is also seen outside the cave multiple times, and is likely present during the assault on Hilltop:





“We’ve trapped a bunch of people in a cave full of walkers, so we have to tell that story. So, that’s definitely going to be a big part of when we pick back up,” showrunner Angela Kang previously told Entertainment Weekly of the upcoming midseason premiere. “Obviously, we have Negan embedded with the Whisperers, so we’ll continue to kind of tell the story that’s involved there.”



“And then, not necessarily specific to the episode back, but just as a whole, at this point now some lines have been crossed, right? The border has been crossed by both sides,” Kang continued. “There have been these acts of war and so things are now escalating very, very fast. And we kind of get to the big conflict between the Whisperers and our people.”

Season 10 returns with new episodes Feb. 23 on AMC.