‘The Walking Dead’ Production Company Hit With Max Single Citation Fine For Stuntman’s Death

The Walking Dead‘s production company Stalwart Films has been hit with the maximum fine for a single citation for stuntman John Bernecker’s death.

Stalwart Films was cited for “failing to protect employees from fall hazards while filming the television show, The Walking Dead,’” according to the U.S. Department of Labor’s statement on Friday. The fine is for $12,675.

“OSHA issued a serious citation and proposed penalties totaling the maximum allowable fine of $12,675, for the company’s failure to provide adequate protection from fall hazards,” the statement said. “OSHA investigated Stalwart’s filming location in Senoia after a stuntman was fatally injured after falling more than 20 feet.

“This tragedy should serve as a wake-up call for the entertainment industry,” OSHA Atlanta Regional Administrator Kurt Petermeyer said. “The entire industry needs to commit to safety practices for actors and stunt people involved in this type of work.”

Bernecker fell approximately 22 feet while working on an episode from the first half of The Walking Dead‘s eighth season in July. The AMC show temporarily suspended its production while an investigation took place before resuming and completing its episodes. The stunt occured during a scene with series regular Austin Amelio, who plays Dwight. In falling 22 feet, Bernecker was supposed to land on a safety cushion but narrowly missed the landing and failing to get “good separation” from the balcony on which he had been standing.

An on-site medic issued care immediately. prior to Bernecker being airlifted to the Atlanta medical center. There, he was placed on a ventilator, and would ultimately succumb to his injuries. Since, The Walking Dead cast and crew have paid their respects to the stuntman.

UPDATE: 1/6/17 — Stalwart Films has issued a statement regarding the citation. “This was a tragic and terrible accident. We take the safety of our employees extremely seriously on all of our sets and comply with – and frequently exceed – industry safety standards. We disagree with the issuance of this citation and are considering our response.”

