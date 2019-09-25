Jeffrey Dean Morgan Says The Walking Dead Still Has “Another Three Years”

For as long as The Walking Dead has been on the air, it’s looked as though there was never really an end in sight for the AMC zombie series. The show has consistently been Sunday night’s top cable performer for multiple years running and it has consistently had the blueprint of Robert Kirman’s comic series to follow. As long as The Walking Dead continued in comic form, there would be new material for the show. Well Kirkman’s comic came to an abrupt end earlier this year, concluding with issue #193 and wrapping up the story for good. This means that the show also now has a finale in sight, though star Jeffrey Dean Morgan believes it won’t be for another couple of years.

At The Walking Dead‘s Season 10 premiere in Los Angeles Monday night, Variety caught up with Morgan to talk about his future as Negan, and the overall future of the series. Morgan made it clear that he wants The Walking Dead to end while it’s still a popular series but that he thinks that won’t happen until they run out of story to tell, which will probably happen in about three years.

“You don’t want to run it into the ground,” Morgan said. “Me personally, I’d say let’s go out on top. Let’s go out still being the number one show in the world. Whether or not that happens, I don’t know. I think if we just stuck with the comic book, we’ve still got another three years. We do deviate a lot, but I think there’s probably a good three years of material there.”

The biggest question facing The Walking Dead as it heads toward its conclusion is just how much the show wants to deviate from the comics. There will already be some major changes to the book’s ending, considering both Rick and Carl Grimes are no longer on the show, but there could always be even more deviation, as Morgan noted.

Showrunner Angela Kang teased that the ending of the show isn’t yet set in stone, but they will be using Kirkman’s comics as a blueprint.

“Depending at the pace we go, it could be very fast at the end or it could be very slow,” Kang said. “We always fill in with original material. Robert said to me and Scott Gimple, look at all these threads that I set up for you, so the story could go a million different ways.”

The Walking Dead returns for its 10th season on Sunday, October 6th at 9 pm ET on AMC.