‘The Walking Dead’ Star Reveals First Look Without Jesus Hair and Beard

The Walking Dead star Tom Payne has shed his Paul “Jesus” Rovia look months after shooting his final scene for the AMC zombie drama. Payne was shockingly offed midway through Season Nine. He appeared in later episodes in flashback form but waited to cut his hair as a means to prevent spoilers. After landing the lead role on a new series, Payne shed the long hair and beard.

Now, Payne has taken to Instagram to show off his new look. “So I’ve been wondering how I should reveal what I look like now,” Payne wrote with the post. “Then I realized it’s been a long time since I posted and got over myself. So [Payne’s fiance Jennifer Akerman] took this yesterday while I was planking and I liked it so I’m posting.”

Check out the photo of Payne without his long hair and beard for the first time in years below!

Coming up, Payne will be appearing on Fox’s Prodigal Son series. The upcoming series will likely showcase his fight choreography skills and training for such scenes which The Walking Dead often squandered.

In an exit interview with ComicBook.com, Payne explained that leaving The Walking Dead was a mutual decision determined by both the actor and the creative team behind the scenes. He remains satisfied with his characters sendoff, although he wishes to have seen more from his role earlier in the series.

“All I care about is the story, and if the story is good, and they do it in the right way, then I don’t care,” Payne said. “And if I help to tell that story, in a cool, surprising, and shocking way, then I’m down with that, and I think they really did that with the exit. So I’m super happy actually. I loved my beginning on the show, and I loved my ending on the show. The middle was meh, but the end was really cool and I’m really, really happy with that. So, yeah, I think it was kind of a mutual thing.”

The Walking Dead returns for its 10th season in October. Fear the Walking Dead will return for its fifth season on June 2nd.

