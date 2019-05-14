AMC Releasing The Walking Dead VR Video Game

AMC and Survios have teamed up to create the first virtual reality game based on the hit The Walking Dead zombie series. It will allow gamers to fight their fears head-on and step into the post-apocalyptic world of AMC‘s 10-year series. The upcoming game will be titled, “The Walking Dead Onslaught.”

“From AMC and Survios, the studio behind top-selling VR titles Raw Data and Creed: Rise to Glory, The Walking Dead Onslaught invites players to assume the roles of their favorite survivors from the TV series, struggling against the relentless walker threat while confronting both the horrors and humanity of this apocalyptic world,” a press release for the game reads. “With an exclusive original story, visceral real-motion melee and ranged combat, player progression and a full campaign mode, AMC and Survios deliver the most immersive The Walking Dead experience yet.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

The game is expected to arrive in the fall of 2019 in VR arcades and across retail VR platforms have yet to be announced. The first trailer for the game can be seen in the video above.

“Not only is The Walking Dead Onslaught a dream opportunity for the megafans in the studio, but we’ve had the unique challenge to further evolve VR with our ‘progressive dismemberment’ technology,” said Survios head of studio Mike McTyre.

“This is a standalone game experience featuring one of the most beloved TV IPs in the world. AMC is an incredible partner, encouraging us to push immersion to a new level that can only be experienced in VR with The Walking Dead. The Walking Dead Onslaught is the immersive VR experience fans have been waiting for,” said Yoel Flohr, EVP of Digital and Franchise Development at AMC. “We’re thrilled to be working with Survios, an industry leader in world-class visuals and innovative gameplay, to give players the chance to experience first-hand the terror and thrill of The Walking Dead‘s apocalyptic world.”

The Walking Dead will return for its tenth season in October. Fear the Walking Dead will return for its fifth season on June 2. For complete coverage and insider info all year long, follow @BrandonDavisBD on Twitter and watch ComicBook.com’s After The Dead each Sunday night following new episodes.