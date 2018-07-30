‘The Walking Dead’ Cast Assembling in Orlando for Walker Stalker Con

Cast members of The Walking Dead and its sibling series Fear the Walking Dead will be assembling in Orlando for Walker Stalker Con.

On-hand for Walker Stalker’s first convention since its Nashville show in May will be Carl Grimes actor Chandler Riggs, Jesus actor Tom Payne, Rosita actress Christian Serratos, Tara actress Alanna Masterson, Enid actress Katelyn Nacon, Ezekiel actor Khary Payton, Father Gabriel actor Seth Gilliam, Jerry actor Cooper Andrews, Aaron actor Ross Marquand, Siddiq actor Avi Nash, Simon actor Steven Ogg, Eric actor Jordan Woods-Robinson, Dwight actor Austin Amelio, Anne actress Pollyanna McIntosh, T-Dog actor IronE Singleton, Gregory actor Xander Berkeley, Eduardo actor Peter Zimmerman, Nicholas actor Michael Traynor, and more.

Videos by ComicBook.com

From Fear the Walking Dead, June actress Jenna Elfman and Mel actor Kevin Zegers will be on hand.

The Walker Stalker event takes place on August 11 and August 12 at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida. Attendees will be able to shop some exclusive merchandise often themed around The Walking Dead, attend free panels to hear from some of their favorite cast members, and have the option to attend a convetion-hosted party on Saturday night.

Tickets to the Orlando event are available from Walker Stalker’s official website, offering fans the opportunity to meet their favorite actor from the popular AMC series. Premium tickets come packaged with scheduled photo ops, special lanyard art and badges, and guaranteed seating for panels for an upped price tag.

Later in August, The Walking Dead stars Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Norman Reedus will be heading to Atlanta for a new An Evening With... event, also hosted by Walker Stalker and FanFest. Other upcoming Walker Stalker and FanFest events include San Jose in December, with FanFest slated for Sane Jose and New Jersey in September and Portland in January.

The Walking Dead will return for its ninth season in the fall. Fear the Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9 pm ET on AMC, returning for the second half of its fourth season on August 12. For complete coverage and insider info all year long, follow @BrandonDavisBD on Twitter.