Walker Stalker Announces First Phoenix ‘Walking Dead’ Convention

Walker Stalker Con announced on Wednesday that international company will be making its first stop in Phoenix, Arizona in early 2019.

Fresh off of a convention which assembled stars of The Walking Dead and various artists in Orlando, Florida, the popular convention announced it would be bringing the popular celebrities to Arizona on January 25 and January 26 of 2019. While the guest list will be announced over time, the group has previously assembled talent including Rick Grimes actor Andrew Lincoln, Carl Grimes actor Chandler Riggs, Daryl Dixon actor Norman Reedus, Carol actress Melissa McBride, and many more.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“We are so excited to finally bring Walker Stalker to Phoenix,” Jackie Prutsman, President of Walker Stalker parent company Fan Fest, said in a press release. “It’s a fantastic city and we can’t wait to show Walking Dead fans here all that we have in store for them.”

While in attendance of Walker Stalker Con in Phoenix, fans can attend free panel sessions led by stars from some of television’s most popular shows, meet zombies and cosplayers while roaming the convention floor, and explore shops from vendors who deal in the comic, zombie, and entertainment worlds among many other genres and industries.

Of course, fans also get the opportunity to meet their favorite stars of The Walking Dead over an exchange of photo opportunities and autographs in a setting more exclusive than the free panels.

“Fans of the The Walking Dead don’t just love the show, they love each other,” The Walking Dead‘s King Ezekiel actor Khary Payton said. Coming to Walker Stalker, you see this firsthand. It is a soul-feeding experience.”

In the coming weeks, Walker Stalker and Fan Fest have several events including their An Evening With Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Norman Reedus in Atlanta, Georgia on August 25. The convention heads to Atlanta in late October, followed by shows in San Jose and New Jersey in early December, and Portland kicking off their 2019 tour in early January.

For more information regarding the newly announced Phoenix show, head over to the event’s official page.

Fear the Walking Dead returns for the back half of its fourth season on Aug. 12 at 9 p.m. ET on AMC. The Walking Dead returns for its ninth season on Oct. 7, 2018. For more updates and insider info all year long, follow @BrandonDavisBD on Twitter!