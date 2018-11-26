‘The Walking Dead’: What Did The Whisperer Say To Jesus?

In making their presence truly known, the Whisperers offered offered up a cryptic first statement on The Walking Dead.

After driving a sword through Paul “Jesus” Rovia, a Whisperer crept close to the dying Hilltop leader to whisper a statement into his ear: “You are where you don’t belong.” This is an indication of the Whisperers being consistent to their comic book counterparts in their live-action portrayal.

In the comics, the Whisperers are a very territorial bunch. The villainous group first appeared in The Walking Dead comics in issue #130. The issue was the fourth to follow the All Out War story, which saw a massive time jump carried out between issues #126 and #127. A talking herd of walkers was first overheard whispering about members of Rick’s group they had encountered, very similarly to their introduction at the end of Episode 9×06. In the comics, it also leads survivors to think they were either going crazy or that the walkers were evolving and starting to talk.

The walkers were never talking. The dead are staying dead. The Whisperers, however, wear the skin of the undead and walk among them, keeping their voices to a whisper as a means to walk among them and not disturb them. This allows the villainous group to move freely through the post-apocalyptic world without fear of threat from the undead but also allows them to use the walkers as weapons.

In the comics, the Whisperers are best known for a moment in which they use the heads of members of Alexandria, Kingdom, and Hilltop communities to mark their territory. After warning Rick and his group to stay out of their land, they strike viciously to show their strength and kill more than a dozen characters on just one page of Robert Kirkman’s source material.

Given one of the first line’s spoken by a Whisperer being about territory, it’s safe to assume the TV-version of the group will be very territorial, as well.

