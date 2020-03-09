The Walking Dead Recap With Spoilers: Morning Star

Beta carves holes into trees and collects the sap that is coming out of them.

Alpha has Negan whip her arm with a stick. She then returns the favor. Beta is among a massive herd of Whisperers and walkers, chanting, “We are the end,” with Alpha adding, “We take them all.” Negan is a Whisperer with them.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In Alexandria, Eugene talks with Stephanie. They realize they are only “a few hundred miles” apart because they can see the same satellite at the same time. She urges him not to get too excited because her people are “overly cautious.” He blurts out that they are in Virginia and pleads with her to meet with him on her terms, maintaining her safety and ability to run away if she doesn’t like what he looks like. She is going to tell her people but requests he does not, yet.

Continued

At the Hilltop, Alden and Earl see a caravan riding in. They are curious about Gamma. Aaron explains who Mary is and Earl insists that she does not stay here. Alden promises Earl that he will handle it.

In the woods, Ezekiel approaches a lonely Carol. He knew she would be here because this is Daryl’s old place. He wants her to come back, otherwise he will sit here and they will get eaten by mosquitoes together.

At Hilltop, Kelly is prepping to search for Connie and Magna. Yumiko and Luke think she shouldn’t go because she is injured but she insists. Daryl arrives with Lydia. No sign of Alpha. Lydia insists they can’t go out looking for their people because Alpha is on the way.

Continued

Later, Rosita finds Eugene’s radio and talk to Stephanie. Eugene catches her and sends her off, worried Stephanie will lose trust in him. When she leaves, his calls out to Stephanie are met only with static.

Negan and Alpha talk separately in the woods. He wants Alpha to get Hilltop and Alexandria to surrender and join her group instead of killing them all.

The Hilltop is debating how to handle Alpha’s attack. Some want a fight. They ultimately decide to go to Oceanside. Judith wants to fight but Daryl sends her and RJ (who is wearing Rick’s hat and Daryl’s vest) to Oceanside. He sees Carol arrive but doesn’t greet her. Ultimately, Earl declares they need to prepare for the “fight of our lives.” In one of the rooms, Carol discovers Ezekiel’s tumor. Carol kisses him. Moments later, Ezekiel lays in bed with only a blanket on as Carol puts her clothes back on. She says she left her sense of humor in the Kingdom and it burnt down wit Ezekiel adding that he left his pride there, too.

Continued

In the Barrington House, Mary tries to see her nephew. Alden is furious that Aaron wants to let her near him. Alden insists the fight is for everything they’re trying to build for him.

Eugene and Rosita have an argument which leads to her inviting him to kiss her. He gets within an inch and realizes he does not want to kiss her but instead is “hankering” for a kiss from Stephanie, who he’s never met. She ultimately encourages him to “got get her.”

Carol sits in Hilltop with Lydia and has a cigarette. She tells Lydia, “You should hate me.” Lydia points out that Carol already hates herself so much. “I’m gonna kill her,” Carol declares. It won’t save them but, “It’ll feel good.”

Rats come running out of the woods and Yumiko runs to everyone, declaring, “The horde is coming!”

Continued

Eugene sings into the radio: Iron Maiden’s “When the Wind Blows.” Everyone is prepping for battle. Eventually, Stephanie sings back to him. He describes Rosita and calls her his “proverbial BFF.” A knock indicates that it is time for him to go. She tells him they should meet in “Charleston, West Virginia. Southern Row Yards. About a mile south Canawa River. One week.”

Daryl runs into Ezekiel. Ezekiel reveals to him that he has cancer. Daryl compliments his strength and credits him for a lot of the people here being here. They agree to help get the children out if either of them go down. Daryl find Judith, ready to fight. She insists she isn’t scared and Daryl admits, “Maybe I am, a little bit.” She says she would be scared for her brother, RJ, since he is so little. She is more scared of losing other people. She stitched a blue wing on to his vest. Daryl loves it and gets her to promise she will flee with RJ if it comes to that.

Carol meets Daryl in Hilltop’s graveyard. “Please don’t hate me,” she says to him.

“I’m never gonna hate you,” he tells her before walking away. Carol is emotional as Daryl walks out to join the army. They are standing at the gate with their shields. Daryl takes the lead. Kelly drops her slingshot and feels thhe ground. She can tells that the Whisperers are coming. The massive herd approaches and Aaron calls, “Formation!”

Continued

The survivors have prepared electrical wires to slice the walkers as they approach. It doesn’t hold for long. Aaron dishes out orders for the ranks to split. Arrows start to flight at the Whisperer horde. At a border, the army starts putting down walkers. They realize the fence is not going to hold. Meanwhile, Beta and others are about to attack from another direction, launching the sap which sprays out onto the survivors. A flaming arrow starts one person on fire as the assault begins. Alpha launched it and Negan questions how she wants everyone to join them. Arrows cut off their path back into the Hilltop as the walls starts on fire.

End.