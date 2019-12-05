The Walking Dead: World Beyond Character Posters Released

AMC has released seven posters featuring the all-new characters headlining upcoming spinoff The Walking Dead: World Beyond. Featured in the posters are Hope (Alexa Mansour), Iris (Aliyah Royale), Huck (Annet Mahendru), Elton (Nicolas Cantu), and Silas (Hal Cumpston), who belong to the first generation raised in the wake of the zombie apocalypse, and Felix (Nico Tortorella), tasked with acting as the protector of the younger survivors who journey beyond their world of relative safety and comfort in the new series co-created by The Walking Dead veterans Scott Gimple and Matthew Negrete.

Tortorella previously revealed World Beyond is set a decade post-outbreak, putting the events of the spinoff in sync with TWD Season 10. World Beyond will exhibit wider ties to TWD Universe as it explores one of three major civilizations represented by the three-circle symbol most famously seen on the helicopter that abducted Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln).

Videos by ComicBook.com

“You know, the spinoff is being run by my dear friend, Matt Negrete, who came up on Walking Dead for many years alongside me, and he was my number two in the room last year. So, I just want the show to be great,” TWD Seasons 9 and 10 showrunner Angela Kang told Deadline. “The stuff that I’ve seen, little bits of scripts and footage, are really exciting to me, and I am not just saying that because I work for AMC on The Walking Dead. I think that there’s some really beautiful stuff that they’re trying to do. But, other than that, I’m on the sidelines of that process, so I’ll just be watching along with whoever else chooses to watch.”

The Walking Dead: World Beyond premieres Spring 2020 on AMC. For more TWD intel, follow the author @CameronBonomolo on Twitter.

