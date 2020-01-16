New The Walking Dead Series Premiere Date Revealed

The Walking Dead is expanding its universe and title line-up with The Walking Dead: World Beyond this year. The new show which will start in a Nebraska setting and follow a new group of characters on an ambitious journey will premiere its debut season on Sunday April 12, at 10pm ET on AMC. This will be an episode which airs immediately following the Season 10 finale of The Walking Dead, the flagship series which returns for the back half of its tenth season on February 23 at 9pm ET. The Walking Dead: World Beyond is the third series in the continuously expanding line-up of Walking Dead shows.

“The Walking Dead: World Beyond expands the universe of The Walking Dead, delving into a new mythology and story that follows the first generation raised in a surviving civilization of the post-apocalyptic world,” AMC said in a press release. “Two sisters along with two friends leave a place of safety and comfort to brave dangers, known and unknown, living and undead on an important quest. Pursued by those who wish to protect them and those who wish to harm them, a tale of growing up and transformation unfurls across dangerous terrain, challenging everything they know about the world, themselves and each other. Some will become heroes. Some will become villains. But all of them will find the truths they seek. Co-created by Scott M. Gimple and showrunner Matt Negrete, The Walking Dead: World Beyond stars Aliyah Royale, Alexa Mansour, Annet Mahendru, Nicolas Cantu, Hal Cumpston, Nico Tortorella and Julia Ormond. Produced and distributed by AMC Studios, the series is executive produced by Gimple, Negrete, Robert Kirkman, Gale Anne Hurd, David Alpert and Brian Bockrath.”

Previously, Gimple revealed some details which link The Walking Dead movies centered around Rick Grimes to this upcoming third series: “I will say that as Rick took us into the zombie apocalypse, and was our avatar in entering this world, he is going to be our avatar in seeing a much bigger world with a lot of things that have been going on behind-the-scenes, out of our characters comprehension, and so, we’re going to discover a whole lot through him, and as there is a little connection to the new show, so people will see some things about the new show and go, ‘Wait a minute. What’s up there?’ So, get ready.”

The Walking Dead: World Beyond‘s first season will be a ten episode run, airing into the summer before Fear the Walking Dead returns for its sixth season.

