The Walking Dead Season 11 Writers Working Remotely Because of Coronavirus

As of March 12, The Walking Dead writing staff is working from home after the rapidly spreading coronavirus outbreak was declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization. Season 11, first announced by network AMC in October, remains in development. The Walking Dead screenwriter Nicole Mirante-Matthews, who penned Season 10 episodes “We Are the End of the World” and the upcoming “Walk With Us,” provided the update on Instagram when replying to a post published by Alpha actress Samantha Morton, who shared a study urging employers to practice “immediate” social distancing to delay the spread of coronavirus.

“Great post, Sam. The TWD writing staff is working from home now, as of yesterday,” Mirante-Matthews wrote when replying to Morton on Instagram. “Love & good health to you & yours. And to all ❤️❤️❤️”

The Georgia Department of Public Health on Friday reported there were 42 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Georgia, where all ten seasons of The Walking Dead have filmed.

According to FOX 5 Atlanta, the following areas have confirmed cases of COVID-19:

Fulton County: 8

Floyd County: 1

Polk County: 1

Cobb County: 8

Cherokee County: 2

Bartow County: 4

Lee County: 1

Fayette County: 5

Coweta County: 1

DeKalb County: 5

Gwinnett County: 2

Gordon County: 2

Lowndes County: 1

Charlton County: 1

The Walking Dead is primarily filmed at Riverwood Studios in Senoia, Georgia.

“The Walking Dead burst out of the gate ten years ago as a genre show that had all the character depth of a top-tier prestige drama,” said Sarah Barnett, President of AMC Networks Entertainment Group & AMC Studios, when Season 11 of the zombie drama was formally announced during New York Comic Con in October. “And now ten years later — led by the brilliant Angela Kang and fueled by one of the most consistently talented casts in television — this phenomenon is flourishing creatively, with critics and audiences embracing its reset.”

Barnett continued, “We’re delighted to welcome back Lauren Cohan, she has meant so much to this show and its passionate, global fanbase, who are in for a fantastic ride over the coming months.”

Cohan, who joined the ensemble cast as Maggie Greene in Season 2 and stayed on the series through the fifth episode of Season 9, will return to her role later in Season 10B. Cohan will then rejoin as a series regular in Season 11, expected to premiere on AMC in October.

New episodes of The Walking Dead Season 10 premiere Sundays on AMC. For all things TWD, follow the author @CameronBonomolo on Twitter.