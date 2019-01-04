‘The Walking Dead’s Austin Amelio Shares First Teaser For Dwight Joining ‘Fear The Walking Dead’

The Walking Dead actor Austin Amelio has shared the first official teaser for his character, Dwight, coming to Fear The Walking Dead in what marks another crossover between AMC’s flagship series and its critically-acclaimed spinoff.

Using clips from his previous appearances on The Walking Dead and concluding with a funny shot that welcomes the actor to his new home, Dwight’s role is still pretty unclear but yesterday, ComicBook.com learned that Amiello would make the move. You can check it out below.

The character of Dwight has so far been completely absent from the show’s ninth season. It is not clear whether being on Fear would preclude him from going back to The Walking Dead later.

Amelio’s move follows the crossover lead previously carried out by Morgan Jones actor Lennie James. James joined Fear the Walking Dead in its fourth season and has since become the show’s lead actor. With Amelio, James, Jenna Elfman, Garret Dillahunt, and Maggie Grace all having joined Fear the Walking Dead within the past two years, the show continues to transition away from its original cast and into something new.

Dwight was last seen on The Walking Dead in its Season Eight finale when Daryl Dixon exiled him from Alexandria and told him never to return. It appears Dwight is doing just that, allowing Amelio to head to his home state of Texas for production on the sibling series which is set years prior to The Walking Dead‘s current Whisperer story in Season Nine.

Speaking to members of the press at San Diego Comic-Con in 2018, the Dead universe’s chief content officer Scott Gimple was quick to not rule out any possible crossovers in the future despite The Walking Dead seeing a massive time jump. “It does not [rule out more crossovers],” Gimple said. “That’s about all I got to say. It does not but I wouldn’t expect it all the time. Things could happen. You never know who might pop up on Fear the Walking Dead. That includes The Walking Dead and potentially people in the past from Fear the Walking Dead.”

At that time, the plan to have Amelio and his Dwight character join Fear the Walking Dead in its fifth season was already in motion.

The Walking Dead returns for the back half of its ninth season on February 10, 2019 at 9 pm ET. Fear the Walking Dead will return for its fifth season in 2019.