‘The Walking Dead’: Father Gabriel and Rosita Strategize in “Good People” Sneak Peek

In a world without Rick Grimes, the survivors of The Walking Dead are left strategizing on how to further their chances of survival.

In a new sneak peek of next week’s episode “Who Are You Now,” Father Gabriel Stokes (Seth Gilliam) and Rosita (Christian Serratos) can be seen discussing the potential location from some expanding communications equipment.

Father Gabriel is trying to sell Rosita on how beneficial the equipment would be in their attempts of finding potential survivors. A hesitant Rosita mentions that it is a move that could cause them to find things they don’t wish to come across.

Speaking with ComicBook.com’s Brandon Davis earlier this year, Gilliam explained what his character’s role would be over the course of season nine

“I think having been someone who’s advised people in the past, people have come to over time rely on Father Gabriel’s take on things which would put him in that kind of position in the community, where people would come to him to know what’s going on,” Gilliam said. “Because, I mean, let’s face it, he has survived up to this long.”

Gilliam then went on to compare himself with Pollyanna McIntosh’s Anne, calling the pair similar characters.

“I think Father Gabriel and Anne are similar characters in some sense,” Gilliam said. “They can recognize something in each other that’s kind of similar, I think, which could draw them to each other. As far as the rest of Father Gabriel’s relationships, I’m happy that Father Gabriel’s still alive.”

As this season progresses, the show will start to focus more and more on the group of new characters introduced at the end of tonight’s show.

“It’s been really fun for us to work on this new group that comes in. Magna and Yumiko are fan favorites. And then we really were into the idea of having an interesting group that’s with them. Luke, Connie, and Kelly,” showrunner Angela Kang told EW.

“Those are all characters in the comic book. It’s our sort of take on them. And what’s been great is obviously [Kirkman] is so generous about how we adapt his comics. None of these characters are literal to the way they are in the comic book, but they’re still true to the spirit of these characters. And we really like the idea of having a group that felt kind of different from the other groups that we’ve seen come up on the show.”

The Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9 pm ET. Fear the Walking Dead will return for its fifth season in 2019.