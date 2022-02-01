Moses J. Moseley, The Walking Dead Actor, Dies at 31

Moses J. Moseley, an actor best known for his brief stint on The Walking Dead, has died. The report, first filed by TMZ, says law enforcement officials discovered Moseley’s body last Wednesday near the Hudson Bridge in Stockbridge, Georgia. The tabloid goes on to say that local police are currently investigating the death as a possible suicide. He was 31.

Moseley played “Zombiefied Mike,” one of the zombies Michonne (Danai Gurira) led around throughout the show’s third season. In total, he appeared in six episodes.

Videos by ComicBook.com

TMZ says members of the actor’s family hadn’t heard from Moseley in most of the week preceding his death. They then filed a missing person’s report on Wednesday, January 26th, and were able to use OnStar tracking to lead them to his body. The site reports the family found out he died of a single gunshot wound.

The official Twitter account paid tribute to the late actor by posting a behind-the-scenes image of him. “Our thoughts and prayers are with our #TWDFamily member Moses J. Moseley,” the account said Monday night.

Our thoughts and prayers are with our #TWDFamily member Moses J. Moseley. pic.twitter.com/ahCrRNA652 — The Walking Dead (@WalkingDead_AMC) February 1, 2022

While Moseley’s big break came on The Walking Dead, he also made appearances in HBO’s Watchmen and The Hunger Games: Catching Fire. He appeared on a 2012 Entertainment Weekly cover alongside Gurira.

His first professional role came as an extra on Queen Latifah’s Joyful Noise. After The Walking Dead, he spread time amongst a handful of television shows

“He was loved by everyone who met him. Such a bright light in everyone’s eyes,” Moseley’s manager Tabatha Minchew told TMZ.