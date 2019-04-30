Chad Coleman Reveals Where The Walking Dead Went Wrong

A lot has changed for The Walking Dead over the course of the past several years, and not always for the better. While the world of the show got bigger, consistently introducing new characters and locations, the fans slowly tuned out. Whether it be because of the insane violence or the move away from the core characters, a lot of people have fallen off the wagon.

Actor Chad Coleman, who starred as Tyreese for multiple seasons of the series, is one of those who doesn’t keep up with The Walking Dead as closely anymore. While appearing on Popcorn Talk this week, Coleman said the series really changed for him at the beginning of Season 7, when Negan killed Glenn and Abraham.

“After Glenn and Abraham, you know, Negan smashed their heads in that way, it was just kinda like, ‘That’s enough for me. Thanks guys. Take care. All the best,’” Coleman said. “But they’re coming back around to more nuanced, less extreme characters, you know? That’s one of the benefits and joys of playing Tyreese, he’s a very real man in a very tough situation and you felt his humanity, his sensitivity, all the things that all of us as just regular folk would go through so they’re getting back to more nuanced character stuff again with [new showrunner] Angela Kang and she was very much a part, as a writer, very much a part of the, I would say the glory years, [seasons] 3, 4, 5, 6, all of, 7, all of that so she’s at the helm, proud of her I look forward to a change.”

When asked if he would ever consider returning to the world of The Walking Dead in some capacity, Coleman admitted that he was conflicted.

“I wrestle with that because I feel like Tyreese was the type of character just like, ‘Enough said. Done. Leave it alone. Don’t touch it.’ Let’s just, let’s just remember that dude up against the door gazing out that window and, and it’s a wrap for him, in one respect,” he explained. “But in another because I love the community down there, you know, and everybody involved as such great people to work with and do the day-to-day thing with, yeah, I think I would. It would be great to pop in. I would love to pop in if it was like, Sonequa [Martin-Green] and I something like before we got to the prison, what our life was like, if that was possible. That would be cool. If you’re gonna touch it, touch it from the standpoint of her and I, that’s how I see it. Like, yeah you could guys get a glimpse of what it was for us before, before the mayhem.”

