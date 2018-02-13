‘The Walking Dead’ Outsold Every Single Marvel Comic In January

Marvel and DC Comics like to think of themselves as the “big two” when it comes to the comic book market, but The Walking Dead creator Robert Kirkman is throwing down the gauntlet and letting it be known: his comic book series is actually king right now:

While Kirkman’s post may seem arrogant to some, in our humble opinion, the man is allowed to take a victory lap. As Kirkman states, he left Marvel Comics to pursue working on The Walking Dead, and the rewards of that decision now speak for themselves.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Walking Dead is about to return with a game-changing episode to launch season 8B, and even with time and decline, the show’s ratings make it one of the top shows on both cable and TV in general. Plans for the future are ambitious, with Fear The Walking Dead and The Walking Dead soon coming together, and even potential plans for the main series continue beyond the Rick Grimes saga.

Meanwhile, you can clearly see that the comic series is going stronger than ever, having just passed a milestone issue #175 with an epic new storyline taking shape.

The Walking Dead issue #176 is now on stands. The show will return for season 8B on Sunday, February 18th.