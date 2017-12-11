Funko Introduces New ‘Walking Dead’ POP Figures

To add to an already stellar line of Walking Dead POP! figures, Funko has announced a new wave of collectibles based on the popular zombie series, and they bring some of the fans’ new favorite characters to life.

On Monday, following the shocking mideason finale of The Walking Dead, Funko announced a new line of its POP! figures, including the ever-popular King Ezekiel. You can take a look at the entire series of POP!s in the gallery below and you can pre-order your favorites right here.

Ezekiel is definitely the biggest highlight of the new series. Fans have been asking for the character to get a POP for some time, seeing as how he’s become such an integral part of the show. Unfortunately, the one downside to his figure is that it doesn’t come with Shiva the Tiger.

Along with Ezekiel, the characters Eugene, Sasha and Richard all make their POP! debuts with this line. Eugene is holding his infamous jar of pickles while Sasha is armed to the teeth, as she always was. Richard’s inclusion may be slightly surprising to some, given that he wasn’t on the show for that long, but his role was important nontheless.

This series also includes new editions of Negan and Daryl, who have had figures in the past. Negan’s new POP! features the clean-shaven version of the character, with a blood-soaked t-shirt that he donned following the murder of Spencer in Season 7. Daryl’s new edition sees the fan-favorite character in his prison outfit from his time at the Sanctuary.

All of the POP!s will ship “this winter,” according to Funko’s website. The Prison Daryl will be sold exclusively at FYE, while Walker Sasha can only be found at the Funko Shop. You can see all of the brand new Walking Dead POP!s in the gallery above!