Proof That Big ‘Walking Dead’ Mistake Was No Mistake At All?

As if things weren’t already getting interesting on The Walking Dead this season, the creators threw a major wrench into the story in the form of a helicopter. Yes, as Rick walked down the road in tonight’s episode, he noticed an actual helicopter flying above him.

The show made no indication as to who might be flying the helicopter, or what it may be doing in the area during the apocalypse, but it may have helped prove that the show didn’t actually make a critical error back in Season 7.

If you recall, when Rick stood on top of the hill at the Scavengers compound last season, a plane was taking off in the distance behind his head. Everyone immediately pointed out that it was probably a mistake, but the recent revelation that helicopters are still running could change that.

Sure, it was probably just coincidence that a plane showed up in the background less than a season before The Walking Dead brought a helicopter into the narrative, but series regular Pollyanna McIntosh, who plays Jadis, didn’t shoot down the possible connection.

“I can’t say anything. You either talk about a studio screw-up or you talk about a possible thing that might be part of a story, so either way I’m not doing the show justice,” the actress said earlier this week.

Could the helicopter mean that there is something bigger going on nearby? It almost certainly does, and it’s simply a bonus to be able to use the new story as a way to retcon your own mistake.

The Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9 pm ET on AMC.