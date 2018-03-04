‘The Walking Dead’: Why Jadis Could Be the Perfect Alpha

Ever since The Whisperers appeared in the pages of The Walking Dead comics, readers have been hoping they’d one day get to see the creepy group of villains appear on the AMC TV series. If they do, there’s a good chance their leader, a woman by the name of Alpha, has already appeared.

Jadis, the trash queen played by Pollyanna McIntosh, has provided the perfect backstory for Alpha and her odd way of life.

Videos by ComicBook.com

For those who aren’t familiar, The Whisperers are a group of people who have taken their ways of life back to man’s most primitive impulses, ignoring the rules put in place by modern society. This means that they could do whatever they wanted, whenever they wanted, as long as they didn’t disrupt the order of things. Oh, and they wore the skin of dead people so they could walk around in zombie herds, blending in with the dead. That’s where the name came from, since they had to whisper to avoid the walkers realizing they were human.

With that in mind, let’s think back to Jadis for a moment. This character has already exhibited some of the same qualities as Alpha in her short time on The Walking Dead. Jadis is the unopposed leader to her people, they don’t abide by the rules of everyone else still living on the planet and, arguably the most important of all, they are the strangest group of human beings anyone has ever seen. Come on, they live in a dumpster and speak in their own abbreviated version of English.

All it would really take for Jadis to become Alpha is one more tragedy or bad decision to push her over the edge. If something threatens her way of life in a serious way, and makes her believe that living in the dump is no longer sustainable, she could be forced to find an alternate way to survive. Transitioning to a leader who tells her people to walk amongst the dead doesn’t seem like too far of a stretch for Jadis, does it?

If the Whisperers are showing up on The Walking Dead any time soon, Jadis has given the group the introduction they need to make things work.

Also airing immediately after The Walking Dead‘s new episode is ComicBook.com’s After the Dead, featuring an exclusive interview with Jadis actress Pollyanna McIntosh. For those viewers wishing to catch Talking Dead uninterrupted, After the Dead is available on demand or live as it airs on the official ComicBook NOW Facebook page.

The Walking Dead airs Sunday’s at 9 pm ET on AMC. Fear the Walking Dead will debut its fourth season after The Walking Dead concludes its eighth, at 10 pm ET on April 15. For complete coverage and insider info all year long, follow @BrandonDavisBD on Twitter.