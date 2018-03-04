Negan and Carl Moments We Won’t Get on ‘The Walking Dead’

Last week, The Walking Dead pulled off what fans once thought unthinkable. The series killed off Carl Grimes, one of its lead characters.

With Carl still alive and well in the comics, which currently takes place years ahead of the show, fans are busy thinking about what could have been, and which big moments from Robert Kirkman’s series we’ll never see play out on TV. There will be pivotal scenes with characters like Rick and Maggie that Carl will never get on the show. However, it’s Carl’s relationship with Negan that many are going to miss the most.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Throughout the book series, as well as the AMC series, Carl and Negan have had an interesting relationship. While Negan certainly isn’t Carl’s father, the two have shared a very tight-knit bond, which resulted in some great sequences over the years. Many will point to Carl’s time in the Sanctuary, a scene that did actually make it to TV, as one of his best moments with Negan. There are two other major scenes however, that this duo will never share on television.

First and foremost is Carl’s transition to becoming like Negan. On the show, over the last year or so, Carl has become the peacemaker in Rick’s life. He is the one who wants life to move on and for peace to be found between the warring factions. In the comic series, he goes through a very different transition, causing him to want nothing more than Negan’s head on a platter. When the final battle between Rick and Negan ends, Carl wants his father to put the villain down once and for all. Rick, on the other hand, wants no part of this, causing a rift between the father and son.

This scene is so important for Carl and Negan because it really sets the standard for their relationship going forward, leading to the biggest set of scenes that we will never get on TV.

After the war is over, and Negan is thrown in prison, he and Carl have meetings and conversations in secret. While Carl still hates the man, he knows that Negan has advice to offer him that Rick can’t. Whenever Carl has an issue with a girl, or with the way Rick is doing things on the outside, he sneaks down to Negan’s cell and talks to him about whatever is on his mind. It’s a twisted relationship to be sure, but it’s one that changed the course of the future for these two men. Learning from both Negan and Rick was beneficial for Carl, and formed him into a much better leader as his father started aging. These conversations also kept Negan from going insane, as he was stuck in a prison cell for years.

This relationship was important not only to fans, but to the actors that thought they’d get to live out these scenes in real life. Jeffrey Dean Morgan, who plays Negan, took to Instagram to say that he was disappointed not to get those scenes with Chandler Riggs following Carl’s death.

“Honestly… a huge reason I wanted so badly to join this band of misfits… was because I was such a fan of the Negan Carl relationship in the comics,” Morgan wrote in an Instagram post late Sunday night. “That storyline was one of my favorites, as I know it was one of yours. I’ll forever be [disappointed] we only scratched the surface of what could have been.”

Sadly, we will miss out on some of the best Negan/Carl scenes that Robert Kirkman ever wrote.

Following The Walking Dead‘s new episode, ComicBook.com’s After the Dead will be live with an exclusive interview with Jadis actress Pollyanna McIntosh to recap. McIntosh’s Jadis will have a break out episode on Sunday night the episode is set to include some major developments for the character. The 30-minute After the Dead episode viewable for free on the official ComicBook NOW Facebook page and ComicBook.com Originals YouTube channel

The Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9 pm ET on AMC. Fear the Walking Dead will debut its fourth season after The Walking Dead concludes its eighth, at 10 pm ET on April 15. For complete coverage and insider info all year long, follow @BrandonDavisBD on Twitter.