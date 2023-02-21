The Walking Dead Rick and Michonne Spinoff Announces Production Start With Set Photos

AMC has released the first behind-the-scenes photos from the upcoming The Walking Dead spinoff that centers on Rick and Michonne. The as-yet-untitled, six-episode series is set to debut in 2024 on AMC and AMC+, after years of rumors and a change from film to TV along the way. The series is the last scheduled Walking Dead spinoff that has been announced so far, with The Walking Dead having just wrapped up in late 2022 and Fear the Walking Dead set to conclude later this year. Little is known about the Rick and Michonne series, other than that it will reunite the two characters onscreen and provide closure to two of the most beloved characters in The Walking Dead history. Characterized as an “epic love story,” the spinoff was teased at Comic Con International in San Diego last summer, with a 2023 release date at that time.

Speaking with ComicBook.com’s Brandon Davis at the finale celebration for The Walking Dead, longtime star Lennie James expressed interest in appearing in the upcoming spinoff. James’s Morgan stepped in to help Rick early in the series, allowing the audience a glimpse into his desperate fight to keep his son safe during the zombie apocalypse.

“I would work with Andy any day of the week on any planet, anywhere in the universe,” James told ComicBook.com’s Brandon Davis at the finale event. “I still speak to Andy, I saw him when I was last in London, we hung out for a minute. he’s a friend for life, and there’s a few friends for life on this job, which is why I’m so grateful for it.”

Here’s the official synopsis for the show:

The series presents an epic love story of two characters changed by a changed world. Kept apart by distance. By an unstoppable power. By the ghosts of who they were. Rick and Michonne are thrown into another world, built on a war against the dead… And ultimately, a war against the living. Can they find each other and who they were in a place and situation unlike any they’ve ever known before? Are they enemies? Lovers? Victims? Victors? Without each other, are they even alive — or will they find that they, too, are the Walking Dead?

Scott M. Gimple, Chief Content Officer of The Walking Dead Universe, serves as showrunner and executive producer alongside Lincoln, Gurira, Denise Huth and Brian Bockrath.