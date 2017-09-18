‘Talking Dead’ Discusses U.K.-Based ‘Walking Dead’ Spinoff

With the zombie virus being a global catastrophe in the world of The Walking Dead, there exists the possibility of spin-offs surfacing in parts of the world other than Fear the Walking Dead‘s Mexico setting.

During The Walking Dead‘s Season Eight preview special, host Chris Hardwick stuck around for some overtime with Lennie James, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, and showrunner Scott Gimple for some bonus questions which didn’t air on AMC. Instead, they were released on AMC’s YouTube channel and, as seen in the video above, the group discussed the possibility of a U.K.-based spin-off for the zombie drama.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Someone came up to me the other day and said, ‘Can’t Morgan have your voice?’” James said. “I go, ‘What would that be like?’ That would just be weird. He’s just in the middle of it and Rick goes, ‘We’ve gotta do something,’ and he goes, ‘Okay, then! Let’s do that Richard!’”

James, of course, is hiding an English accent with Morgan Jones’ southern dialect on the AMC series.

Gimple chimed into the conversation, as well, though he would not comment on whether or not another spin-off of the popular series was a possibility. Instead, he joked about the difference in the use of the word “football” between countries.

“Carl and Eugene would be playing with a football, then it hits him,” Gimple joked about Morgan Jones.

“He gets smacked by Lucille and he wakes up and he’s English,” James jokes. “He’s like, ‘Just don’t mention it!’”

Though the showrunner/executive producer dodged starting any rumors, the idea of a U.K.-based Walking Dead spin-off might not be a terrible idea. The apocalypse series is wildly popular in the European country, averaging well over two million viewers per episode, with the show’s cast being heavily comprised of actors who call the United Kingdom home.

The closest thing for now, though, has been a one-shot comic which took The Walking Dead fans to Barcelona with Rick’s brother Jeff.

As for The Walking Dead‘s already-existing spin-off series, Fear the Walking Dead is due to air its Season Three finale on Sunday night. The Walking Dead returns for its eighth season on AMC on October 22, 2017.

——-

Want to win a killer Kingsman: The Golden Circle prize pack? 2 lucky winners will get the chance to win some epic Kingsman gear by clicking here or the image above! Also click here to find out when Kingsman: The Golden Circle is playing near you and pre-order your tickets for your local Regal Cinema!