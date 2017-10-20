Watch The First Three Minutes Of ‘The Walking Dead’ Season 8 Premiere

In preparation of the Season 8 premiere of The Walking Dead, AMC has released the first three minutes of the show’s 100th overall episode.

The clip, seen above, borrows a lot of footage from the Season 8 trailer, teasing the multiple timelines debuting in the upcoming episode. The first Rick seems worn down, as though he had just been through a war. The next sees him laying in bed beside a bouquet of flowers. The third sees the Sheriff standing in the sunlight, preparing for battle, with the fourth showing him mourning the graves of Glenn and Abraham at the Hilltop.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Meanwhile, the rest of the Hilltop community is preparing for war by armoring cars, just as Dwight receives a note reading “Tomorrow” on an arrow at the Sanctuary. On the highway, Carol, Tara, Daryl, and Morgan’s mission is carried out.

Then, Rick’s speech begins. He rallies the army by telling them they have found the larger world and each other. “That bigger world is ours by right,” Rick said. “We’ve come together, all of us. It’s that much more true.”

It is officially time for war on The Walking Dead. Before the clip concludes, Rick Grimes promises his people the only man who needs to die is Negan and he will kill him himself.

Another clip from The Walking Dead Season 8 premiere sees Daryl Dixon and Carol Peletier in the aftermath of their mission teased here.

Episode 8×01 is titled, “Mercy.” The official synopsis for Mercy reads, “Rick and his group, along with the Kingdom and Hilltop, have banded together to bring the fight to Negan and the Saviors.”

“There’s some great stuff coming up. Not a ton in the first episode because we’re setting the stage for our war where we left at the end of last year,” executive producer Greg Nicotero said. ‘The first episode has a lot of interesting nods to previous seasons. If you watch it and you know the show pretty well, you’ll recognize them — as much as me shooting shot for shot a sequence that was in an earlier episode.”

The Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9 pm ET on AMC. For complete coverage and insider info all season long, follow @BrandonDavisBD on Twitter.