What Does “A” Mean On ‘The Walking Dead’?

The Walking Dead has all of its fans asking one question: “What is an A?”

Spoilers for The Walking Dead Episode 9×03 follow. Major spoilers!

In Sunday’s Episode 9×03, Pollyanna McIntosh’s Jadis/Anne character made contact with am mysterious group whose identity remins unknown to the audience. The character she was speaking to, however, had a very specific demand: an “A.”

“What do you have?” the man asked Jadis over the radio. “An A or a B?” Her response, however, was to question whether or not her people were the ones taking Saviors, a crime she was accused of committing. “No pick ups,” they told her. “The deal still stands. Do you have an A or a B?”

Jadis, however, pleaded with the man on the radio to come take her. “Neither, it’s just me,” she said. “I’ve paid my share.”

“You’ve been compensated,” they insisted, adding that it will take “An A” to get her out of the situation to a place she, moments later, described to Gabriel as something beyond his wildest imaginations.

According to The Walking Dead showrunner Angela Kang, the letter A does have a real significance on the series, as it has followed Rick Grimes for years now.

“Jadis has a new hairdo and clothing, but it looks like she might be up to her old tricks with the walkie and the helicopter,” Kang said. “Or is she? And speaking of the helicopter, you might also notice the three rings symbol that’s appeared on various items at the Heaps before, and the ‘A’ we’ve seen crop up periodically. Yes, there is a meaning to both things. No, I won’t spoil it right now!”

Throughout Rick’s post-apocalyptic journey, which started in Atlanta, the character has found himself surrounded by the first letter of the alphabet and the meaning seems to finally be coming to light. Could it be what leads him to leave the show as Andrew Lincoln has only a couple more episodes left before his exit is fulfilled?

Some examples of the letter “A” following Rick Grimes:

the train car outside of Terminus — which Rick’s group was herded into — was marked with an “A.

Jesse Anderson’s son ran around stamping the same letter onto people’s hands inside of Alexandria

The letter “A” popped up again on Daryl’s Sanctuary-prisoner jump suit

The shipping container Rick was taken hostage in at Jadis’ trash heap in Season Eight was marked with an “A”

The letter “A” and a biohazard logo seen in the trash heap and on the helicopter Jadis communicates with in the Season Nine trailer

What do you think the letter “A” means, as it pertains to Jadis, the trash heap, Rick’s future, and the people on the other end of Jadis’ radio? Share your thoughts in the comment section!

