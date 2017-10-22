TWD: What Time Does The Walking Dead Season 8 Premiere Start?

What time does The Walking Dead season 8 premiere start? That’s the question that fans are texting their friends and typing into Google all day today. So if you find yourself on the receiving end of “When does The Walking Dead premiere start?” you can send them this handy link, because we’ve taken all the guesswork on when The Walking Dead is back on TV.

An over six month wait is coming to an end for The Walking Dead fans. The Walking Dead Season 8 airs tonight on AMC. The series is returning in the exact same time spot that it has previously occupied. The Walking Dead Season 8 premiere starts at 9 PM ET/PT.

For people watching in CT, The Walking Dead Season 8 premiere starts at 8 PM, and for those located in MT, The Walking Dead Season 8 premiere starts at 7 PM.

Even though The Walking Dead is kicking off in the same time period, the episode, which is titled “Mercy,” won’t end at the usual time. The Walking Dead Season 8 premiere is an extended episode with a run time of 67 minutes, including commercials.

In all time zones, The Walking Dead Season 8 premiere will be immediately followed by a special two-hour episode of Talking Dead. The Talking Dead is scheduled to start at 10:07 PM ET/PT, 9:07 PM CT, and 8:07 PM MT.

If you miss the first airing of The Walking Dead Season 8 premiere, then don’t worry, AMC has viewers covered. There will be a second airing of The Walking Dead Season 8 premiere immediately following the Talking Dead.

The second airing of The Walking Dead Season 8 premiere is scheduled to start at Midnight ET/PT, 11 PM CT, and 10 PM MT. AMC also usually releases episodes of The Walking Dead on their official website soon after the initial broadcast airing. However, users will likely need to log in with their cable or satellite provider’s information to access online.

The official synopsis for The Walking Dead Season 8 premiere reads, “Rick and his group, along with the Kingdom and Hilltop, have banded together to bring the fight to Negan and the Saviors.”

After the second airing of The Walking Dead Season 8 premiere, AMC has another Walking Dead-related treat for fans. The premiere of Season 7 of Comic Book Men is set to air at 1:07 AM ET/PT, 12:07 AM CT, and 11:07 AM MT. The Comic Book Men Season 7 premiere is entitled “Return of the Living Stash.” In the episode, Kevin Smith and the guys will discuss how The Walking Dead started out as a comic book and became a cultural phenomenon.