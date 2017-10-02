Where Is Alicia Going On ‘Fear The Walking Dead’?

While fans may not know where Alicia is headed after Sunday’s episode of Fear the Walking Dead, ComicBook.com can help narrow the possibilities by ruling out a popular theory.

Spoilers for Fear the Walking Dead follow!

In the Brother’s Keeper episode, Jake Otto tells Alicia there are more communities like Broke Jaw Ranch in the world. More specifically, he suggests the group journey to the Pacific Northwest as a means to discover more survivors in what he dubs prepper central. Following Jake’s death and Alicia’s near-death experience in the This Land Is Your Land episode, the youngest member of the Clark family decided to head out on her own to a location she claimed Jake suggested.

Naturally, the conclusion is Alicia will head to the Pacific Northwest. According to showrunner Dave Erickson, however, this won’t be the case. When ComicBook.com asked Erickson if this location is one which Fear the Walking Dead will be exploring, the showrunner firmly ruled out the possibility.

“No,” Erickson said quickly, though he acknowledges “it absolutely was a worthwhile story to explore.”

“I think the notion, and I think we speak to it, is that that is quite a long trip,” Erickson said. “So to go up to Oregon or Washington State with an eye towards finding something is… What [Jake is] basically saying is Alicia has accepted and embraced the Ranch as the best option she’s seen since this all. Since the apocalypse began. And what he’s trying to say is there are alternatives. What he’s trying to say is, ‘The things that I held sacred, the things that were important here are gone. And in their absence, it’s really just me and you. You’re the one person I care for.’”

Based on the preview for Fear the Walking Dead Episode 3×14, Alicia isn’t going to get very far before encountering at least one new face. This information paired with the fact that Nick — who was last seen trailing his sister — reunites with Madison this week already might serve as indications that the trip might not last very long.

The Walking Dead's sibling series Fear the Walking Dead airs Sunday nights at 9 pm ET on AMC. The Walking Dead will return for its eighth season on October 22, 2017. The Season 8 premiere will mark 100 episodes overall for the popular AMC series.