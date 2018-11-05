With a new episode of The Walking Dead comes the threat of losing a beloved character on Sunday night.

The Walking Dead Episode 9×05 is titled, “What Comes After.” The official synopsis for What Comes After reads, “Rick is forced to face the past as he struggles to maintain the safety of the communities and protect the future he and Carl envisioned.” The episode is directed by Greg Nicotero on a script from Scott Gimple and Matthew Negrete.

The episode is set to be Rick’s last episode of the series, putting him in serious danger, but is he the only one? Let’s take a look at who is in danger and who is safe…

Rick- Danger. Currently impaled by rebar and surrounded by walkers in his last episode, Rick is in imminent danger than ever and might prove the “no one is safe” mantra is more true than ever.

Negan- Danger. Maggie is on a mission to kill Negan and very little could possibly stop her. If she makes it to Alexandria, he’d best watch out!

Michonne- Safe. Michonne will be tested mentally while she’s talking to Negan but remains a skilled and level-headed survivor.

Carol- Safe. Carol’s relationship with King Ezekiel makes her vulnerable but she is more likely on the safer side of it.

Daryl- Safe. Though Rick is in danger and will inevitably need assistance, Daryl won’t be put into harm’s way in an effort to save his brother.

Siddiq- Danger. Siddiq is only listed as being in danger because Enid is now also a doctor and every fan knows the one doctor rule this show has!

Maggie- Safe. Maggie will bow out of The Walking Dead for a while following Episode 9×05 but she will return somewhere down the line if showrunner Angela Kang gets her way. How she exits remains to be seen but she most likely won’t be killed off!

Jesus- Safe. Jesus is a skilled and level-headed fighter and Maggie’s valuable lieutenant. He will survive, for now.

Enid- Safe. Enid has a key role on The Walking Dead now as the camp’s doctor. She’s not going anywhere, though she is stealing Siddiq’s job!

Gabriel- Danger. Gabriel may have once again lost his way after Anne/Jadis left him behind!

Ezekiel- Danger. Fans of The Walking Dead comics know the Whisperers being nearby means Ezekiel is in danger. Plus, relationships on this show rarely end well, so he can’t be ruled safe at any point this season.

Jerry- Safe. Jerry continues his happy-go-lucky nature and blossoming relationship with Nabila in surviving fashion.

Tara- Safe. Tara has been showing her friendlier side but hasn’t been tremendously involved with the current storyline. Killing her would be an injustice!

Rosita- Safe. A skilled soldier who has been quiet lately, Rosita continues to carry out Rick’s plans and help to rebuild the communities, out of harm’s way!

Eugene- Safe. After saving the day in the Season Eight premiere, Eugene is one of the most respected members of Rick’s group. He is important and will remain safe as he manufactures different tools and resources for the communities in Rick’s absence.

Aaron- Safe. If losing an arm could not stop Aaron, what else could harm him while he is healing with the show focusing on Rick?

