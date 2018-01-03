Who Is Michonne’s Daughter In ‘The Walking Dead’?

When The Walking Dead launched Michonne into a brand new storyline in issue #175, many were left with a major question: Who is Michonne’s daughter?

Spoilers for The Walking Dead issue #175 follow!

The first issue of The Walking Dead six-part New World Order arc ended on an emotional cliffhanger for the hardened, often non-emotional Michonne. She found a photo of herself on a missing persons board, written by Elodie requesting anyone who saw her mother contact her. “Have you seen my mom, Michonne,” a photo of the pre-apocaltypic Michonne read. “If you have information please contact Elodie at the bakery on 6th St.”

Fans of The Walking Dead TV series who recently picked up on the comics are left the most confused. Danai Gurira’s Michonne only ever mentioned a son named Andre. The comic series has never named Elodie but the Telltale Games series, which is canon to the comics, introduced her. On several occasions in the video game based on Robert Kirkman‘s comic series, Michonne was tormented by flashbacks of her kids, including Elodie.

With Elodie being explicitly named on the photo searching for Michonne (while her other daughter Colette is left out, for now), it appears the character will run into her last remaining family member(s) at the commonwealth community. Of course, before getting too excited for her, fans should prepare themselves for the reunion to be something unexpected, should it occur at all. Newcomer to the books Lance Hornsby mentions the wall of photos is years old and merely exists to make residents feel better in paying tribute to those presumed dead. Though the commonwealth seems like a safe space for those who arrive, the possibility remains that Elodie did not make it through her years since arriving.

As the group continues on their course to meet with Eugene’s pal Stephanie, Michonne’s mind will be solely on reuniting with her family.

The New World Order story arc is set to play out across six issues of The Walking Dead with the next installment, issue #176, set to release in February. The Walking Dead returns for the second half of its eighth season on February 25, 2018 on AMC. For complete coverage and insider info all year long, follow @BrandonDavisBD on Twitter.