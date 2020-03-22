Talking Dead Guests For The Walking Dead Episode 10x13 Revealed

Following Sunday night's new episode of The Walking Dead, AMC will be airing a virtual episode of Talking Dead. This means that host Chris Hardwick and his guest won't be assembling in the Talking Dead studio in California but connecting together online to talk about the new episode as a means to avoid the concerns of the spreading coronavirus. Hardwick will have three guests on hand to recap The Walking Dead Episode 10x13 (and possibly look to the future of the franchise) in the form of Yvette Nicole Brown, Scott Gimple, and a surprise cast member. Given the integral nature on Sunday night's episode for the franchise as a whole, there are some easy guesses about who the cast member will be.

The episode is set to follow Michonne for the first time since she left her group at Oceanside. It is a Michonne-centric hour, without question, prompting the easy answer here to be Danai Gurira as the special guests. Gurira has guested on Talking Dead six times throughout her tenure on the series, with the most recent appearance coming after the Season 7 premiere. With Gurira's exit from the series imminent, it's not unlikely she will be on hand to say goodbye to the series as her days of playing Michonne on television will soon be behind her.

If not Gurira, Kevin Carroll is a major factor in Sunday night's episode as Virgil, creating another candidate for guesting on Sunday night's Talking Dead episode. However, it would seem less effective to brand him as a "surprise" than having Gurira appear on the recap show.

Of course, the long shot here is that Andrew Lincoln will make an appearance. Given that the episode is being recorded virtually, Lincoln could connect over a video call from his home in the United Kingdom. With The Walking Dead's chief content officer Scott Gimple on hand, it is possible there will be some sort of Walking Dead universe news, including a long-awaited update on the Rick Grimes movies.

Still, the safe bet seems to be on Gurira.

Talking Dead is scheduled to air at 10:13pm ET.

The Walking Dead Episode 10x13 is titled, "What We Become." The official synopsis for What We Become reads, "Michonne takes Virgil back to his mysterious island to reunite with his family. In exchange, Virgil promises weapons that could change the tide of the Whisperer War." The episode is directed by Sharat Raju on a script from Vivian Tse.

The Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9pm ET on AMC.