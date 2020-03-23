Former The Walking Dead Star Hospitalized, Suspected to Have Coronavirus

The Walking Dead's Daniel actor Daniel Newman has been hospitalized and is suspected to have been infected with the rampant COVID-19 coronavirus. Newman had traveled internationally and people from his group of friends had returned home and tested positive for the virus. Newman has not been able to get tested for the virus but is being treated as his symptoms are consistent with those of people who have the virus. The actor went on Instagram to share an update about his situation, thanking fans for their support and showing a photo of himself in the hospital.

"Thanks for all the concern! I guess a lot of Walking Dead fans saw me in the emergency room regarding CoronaVirus," Newman wrote. "Sorry I didn’t reply I needed time to process. So here’s what happened. Yes I was just in Australia with Sam Smith, Dua Lipa, and thousands of people from around the world for Mardi Gras Pride. I was exposed to some sick people and I started developing symptoms and then back in the states I was notified someone in our group tested positive for #Covid19. I spent all day calling every urgent care and hospital no one had tests!"

Ultimately, he was forced to pursue another location. "Finally I found one emergency room that told me my symptoms match and to come in immediately. I did all the tests and they told me because I have 'mild symptoms'' the government won’t allow them to process my tests! They don’t have enough they’re not prepared, even though all my symptoms match. They’re only allowed to process 'severe symptoms, elderly, or people recently in Italy and China'. It cost me $9,116!! and they didn’t even give me results. They sent me home and tons of other ill people that could potentially infect their communities, just telling us to 'self Quarantine'. "

Newman went on to write about his frustrations and the importance of taking extra self-care at this time. You can see his full post below.

Newman portrayed Daniel on The Walking Dead in its seventh and eighth seasons. He was killed off in an episode which saw his character joining the ranks of other Kingdom soldiers getting gunned down as they protected Khary Payton's King Ezekiel. He is not slated to return to the series.

Newman is one of several actors to be exposed to the COVID-19 virus. Idris Elba shared that he hs tested positive for the virus, along with Tom Hanks, and several others.