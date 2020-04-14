The Worst Walking Dead Episode Rated By Fans Revealed
The Walking Dead's massive success hasn't come without its fair share of criticism - even at the height of the show's popularity. Every season seems to invite the same debates in the fandom: if the pace is too slow, or too fast; whether the storytelling is substantive enough or gimmicky; etc. At this point its seems like the arguments about whether The Walking Dead is a major fail or not are circular and unending - but the series does have some clearly-measured high points, and some clearly measured low points. But what is the worst episode of The Walking Dead ever? Thanks to a new poll, we have an answer!
According to Tableau.com's compilation of worst-rated TV episodes for major series, we know that The Walking Dead season 7 episode "Swear" is the worst-rated episode of the series!
If you don't remember, here's the synopsis for The Walking Dead season 7 episode "Swear":
"The episode focuses on Tara (Alanna Masterson), after being separated from Heath (Corey Hawkins) during their two-week supply run, running into trouble after she encounters and stumbles upon a brand new society, living near the coast, called Oceanside. Their rules, location, and setup are unlike anything that has been seen before."
This is no surprise, really: there was plenty of backlash to "Swear" when it first aired in fall of 2016. It was attacked on the legitimate grounds of being a tangential departure from the main "Rick vs. Negan" storyline that fans wanted to see; it was also attacked on the trollish grounds that Alanna Masterson looked too fat in the episode - even though in real life the actress was getting over a recent pregnancy. It got so bad that Masterson had to go on social media to defend herself:
" Maybe you can't get it through your thick f*cking skull, but nursing a baby for a year (and pumping in a van between takes, in the dead of summer in Georgia) is a lot of work, determination, and scheduling. So before you decide to make a comment about my chest being "too large" or how "fat" I've become, just know that this little girl got the best start to life. I wouldn't have changed it for a second. I would've gladly continued to eat enough calories to produce milk for her little bones to grow. Also, grow the f*ck up. Your mother should be ashamed for raising such a judgmental bully."
Tara's story ultimately ended in The Walking Dead season 9, when she was one of the Kingdom residents that Whisperer leader Alpha kidnapped and beheaded, leaving her zombified head on a pike. Needless to say, there weren't too many fans heartbroken with that loss.
The Walking Dead is waiting to air the season 10 finale sometimes this year.