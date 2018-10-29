First Look at Shane Walsh in ‘The Walking Dead’ Season 9

AMC has released the preview for The Walking Dead 905, "What Comes After," the sendoff episode for Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln). Per the official synopsis:

Rick is forced to face the past as he struggles to maintain the safety of the communities and protect the future he and Carl envisioned.

The Walking Dead 904, "The Obliged," ended with Rick and Daryl (Norman Reedus) splitting up as Rick opted to stay behind and lead a merged herd of walkers away from the midway camp that acts as the hub for Alexandria, Hilltop, the Kingdom, Oceanside, and the Sanctuary.

Despite Daryl urging Rick to lead the walkers to the unstable bridge — which Rick believes will literally and symbolically link all five communities, ushering in the idyllic future inspired by late son Carl (Chandler Riggs) — Rick refused to risk the destruction of the bridge.

While shepherding the sea of walkers away from the camp, Rick's spooked horse bucked him directly into a protruding piece of rebar, leaving Rick gravely wounded and helplessly stranded as the gnawing undead closed in.

(Photo: AMC)

Lincoln's sendoff will see the return of Jon Bernthal as Shane Walsh, who Rick was forced to kill in the penultimate episode of Season Two. The promo features a callback to The Walking Dead pilot, which first introduced partners Rick and Shane in their squad car eating hamburgers and french fries.

Bernthal returns to the series alongside former Walking Dead stars Sonequa Martin-Green and Scott Wilson, who return as Sasha and Hershel, respectively.

Rick Grimes' final episode airs Sunday, November 4 at 9/8c on AMC.