The Walking Dead: AMC Announces Comic-Con at Home Panels

AMC is headed to Comic-Con @ Home with its The Walking Dead shows. The network announced on Monday that it will be bringing The Walking Dead, Fear the Walking Dead, and The Walking Dead: World Beyond to the at home version of San Diego Comic-Con in July. San Diego Comic-Con had no choice but to cancel its event this year due to the looming threat of the coronavirus pandemic but the team behind the massive fan gathering is putting together a virtual version of the event. While some film studios seem to be more interested in doing their own thing, AMC is among those who will participate. There will be a total of four panels from AMC which will be visible online to everyone who wishes to attend the virtual comic-con event. AMC sent out a press release on Monday with information about titles, guests, and hosts. The exact timing of the panels has yet to be revealed but The Walking Dead shows typically take over Hall H on Friday afternoon. There is no word on whether or not there will be an update in regards to the Rick Grimes movie at San Diego Comic-Con.

The Walking Dead (Photo: Jace Downs / AMC) The Walking Dead will make its 11th San Diego Comic-Con appearance with a panel spotlighting the season 10 finale episode, “A Certain Doom,” which will air as a standalone episode later this year. Moderated by Chris Hardwick (Talking Dead), the panel will feature TWDU Chief Content Officer Scott M. Gimple, Showrunner and Executive Producer Angela Kang, Executive Producer Greg Nicotero, who directed the season finale, and cast members Norman Reedus, Melissa McBride, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Lauren Cohan, Josh McDermitt, Ross Marquand and Paola Lazaro, among others. In The Walking Dead’s season 10 finale, “A Certain Doom,” Beta engages the final battle of the Whisperer War. prevnext

Fear the Walking Dead (Photo: Van Redin/AMC) Fear the Walking Dead will present a panel for the series’ upcoming sixth season, premiering later this year. Moderated by Hardwick, the panel will feature Gimple, Showrunners and Executive Producers Andrew Chambliss and Ian Goldberg and cast members Lennie James, Alycia Debnam-Carey, Colman Domingo, Danay Garcia, Karen David, Jenna Elfman and Rubén Blades. Season six of Fear the Walking Dead explores what has become of the unlikely family once united by a mission to help those in need. After being torn apart by Virginia (Colby Minifie) and her Pioneers, the group is now dispersed across her far-reaching settlements. Morgan’s (James) last message at the end of season five implored the group to “Live” and this season we’ll see what that means to each of them. Some will find the stability and opportunity within Virginia's communities to be intriguing, some will sink into darkness, while others will fight back against what has been forced upon them. Life behind Virginia's walls will test each and every one of them in different ways, forcing them to define who they are in this new world. prevnext

The Walking Dead: World Beyond (Photo: AMC) The Walking Dead: World Beyond makes its Comic-Con International debut as the third series in wildly successful The Walking Dead Universe. Moderated by Hardwick, the series’ panel will feature Gimple, Showrunner and Executive Producer Matt Negrete and cast members Aliyah Royale, Alexa Mansour, Hal Cumpston, Nicholas Cantu, Nico Tortorella, Julia Ormond and Joe Holt. The Walking Dead: World Beyond delves into a new mythology and story that follows the first generation raised in a surviving civilization of the post-apocalyptic world. Two sisters along with two friends leave a place of safety and comfort to brave dangers, known and unknown, living and undead on an important quest. Pursued by those who wish to protect them and those who wish to harm them, a tale of growing up and transformation unfurls across dangerous terrain, challenging everything they know about the world, themselves and each other. Some will become heroes. Some will become villains. But all of them will find the truths they seek. prevnext