The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Key Art Teases France's Devastation

It's time to reconnect with 'The Walking Dead' standout Daryl Dixon in a new series set in Paris.

Things aren't looking good for France in new key art for The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon. The new series transplants everyone's favorite redneck zombie hunter into Europe, and the new promotional art makes it clear that things there aren't any more safe and stable than they were in the good ol' US of A. The poster, which features a new character seemingly named Laurent, offers some basic math on exactly how dire things have become, suggesting that the population is significantly less than 1 million remaining humans in France.

The image, released on social media with the caption "Who is Laurent?," features text in French. Translated, it says, "Starting from 67 million people before the fall, I speculate a current French populace of fewer than 200,000."

You can see the image below.

"Norman Reedus is magnifique, reenergized by what is destined to become event television," ComicBook.com's Cameron Bonomolo wrote in his review of the series. "Already renewed for a second season, the new series delivers what Walking Dead fans want — and something entirely unexpected. Daryl Dixon is The Walking Dead as you've never seen it before, enlivened and reinvented to prove that there's a lot of life left in the zombie drama. Vive la Walking Dead."

Here's the official synopsis for the series:

In The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, "Daryl washes ashore in France and struggles to piece together how he got there and why. The series tracks his journey across a broken but resilient France as he hopes to find a way back home. As he makes the journey, though, the connections he forms along the way complicate his ultimate plan."

Some of those connections include the foreign faces Daryl encounters on his journey. Among the previously announced cast members are Clémence Poésy (Harry Potter) as Isabelle — a member of a progressive religious group who finds herself confronting her dark past in Paris — and Adam Nagaitis (Chernobyl) as Quinn, a displaced Brit who has become powerful in post-apocalyptic Paris as a black marketeer and the owner of a sexy underground nightclub.

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Premieres on Sunday on AMC and AMC+.