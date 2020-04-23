The Walking Dead Star Reveals How Jadis Would React to Alpha and the Whisperers

✖

Former The Walking Dead star Pollyanna McIntosh speculates Jadis of the Scavengers would have killed Whisperer leader Alpha (Samantha Morton) "a while back." The former head of the junkyard dwelling Scavengers, Jadis vanished aboard a helicopter alongside Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) more than six years before Alpha and the skin-wearing Whisperers came into conflict with the allied Alexandria and Hilltop communities. Alpha's months-long reign of terror was ended only when Carol (Melissa McBride), seeking to avenge murdered son Henry (Matt Lintz), conspired with a jailed Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) to infiltrate the Whisperers and take Alpha's head as her prize.

"I think that she would be kind of repulsed by Alpha, to be honest. And I think she probably would be onto them quite quickly if she were still Jadis and in the junkyard, because she would have had some of her spies out there," McIntosh said during an Instagram Q&A. "I think that she would have sent some spies out to investigate, and she probably would have taken some stuff from them."

Unlike Daryl (Norman Reedus) and Michonne (Danai Gurira), who begrudgingly obeyed the territorial Alpha's imposed borders before lines were crossed on both sides, McIntosh says Jadis would have ended the threat of the Whisperers much earlier.

"I think if she had any opportunity, honestly, she would see such psychopathy in Alpha that she probably would have [killed] her a while back," McIntosh added.

It took Negan just three days to get close enough to Alpha to kill her, a death Morgan says would have come quicker were it not for Alpha's ever vigilant number two, Beta (Ryan Hurst), who has since assumed command of the Whisperers and a massive walker horde now threatening the survivors of the Alexandria, Hilltop, and Oceanside communities.

"I don't know that he wasn't afraid of Beta. I think that he thought Beta was super creepy," Morgan said on a recent episode of Talking Dead. "People ask me why didn't Negan kill Alpha earlier? As opposed to the socks scene, for instance, why didn't he kill her then? I think in Negan's mind, Beta was always behind the next tree. He was lurking and creeping out, and I think Negan was fully aware of that."

McIntosh won't get to test her theory pitting Jadis versus the Whisperers: the actress doesn't expect to return to the television show. She'll next resurface alongside Lincoln's Rick Grimes in the Walking Dead feature films currently planned for theatrical release.

The Walking Dead next airs the Season 10 finale, "A Certain Doom," as a special episode later this year.