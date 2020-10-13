The Walking Dead Officially Back in Production, Set Photo Released

✖

The Walking Dead is officially back in production for the first time since November of 2019. The series wrapped its tenth season last year and was scheduled to get back to work for Season 11 back in April of 2020 but was unable to assemble the cast and crew in Georgia due to the global pandemic. Now, with new safety measures in place and information about how to keep everyone's health at the forefront of procedures, the cast and crew are at work on the bridge episodes which are being added to Season 10 and will air in the beginning of 2021.

Not only did Norman Reedus share photos of himself suited up as Daryl Dixon for work on the six additional episodes which will be shot over the next three or so months but The Walking Dead's official accounts shared an update from the Georgia set. "Lights, camera, WALKERS!," the official The Walking Dead account tweeted. "#TWD is back in production."

Lights, camera, WALKERS! #TWD is back in production. pic.twitter.com/EY8bcNIRNK — The Walking Dead on AMC (@WalkingDead_AMC) October 13, 2020

Season 11, the final season of AMC's zombie series, will go into production in 2021. There are 30 total episodes remaining in The Walking Dead, 6 of which are being billed as additional episodes on Season 10, with the final 24 being a part of Season 11. Those episodes are expected to be split into three eight-episode blocks, airing in the Fall of 2021, Spring of 2022, and concluding in the Fall of 2022.

Negan actor Jeffrey Dean Morgan also shared a photo, celebrating the return to work and possible final year of playing the iconic villain. "10 years in the bag," he wrote. "Here's to another 10. Or one! TWD kicked off filming 11 yesterday... it's gonna be special. Big love to everyone involved, past, present, future."

The Walking Dead: World Beyond airs Sundays at 10pm ET, following new episodes of Fear the Walking Dead at 9pm ET. The Walking Dead will return for 6 more episodes in Season 10 in the spring. The 11th and final season of The Walking Dead will begin airing in the Fall of 2021.