The Walking Dead: World Beyond Star Teases Ending With Rick Grimes Movie

The Walking Dead universe is well along its march to a movie (or, maybe still three) about Rick Grimes. Andrew Lincoln departed The Walking Dead in its ninth season, leaving Rick's story open-ended for a further adventure on the big screen. In the mean time, Fear the Walking Dead and the latest spinoff series The Walking Dead: World Beyond have been doing their part to expand the universe, with the latter title literally moving in the direction of where Rick is located after flying away from Alexandria. Sunday night's The Walking Dead: World Beyond episode centered around Annet Mahendru's Huck, an excellent hour of the new series. After its airing, Mahendru talked with ComicBook.com about the episode, but also opened up about the two-season series leading straight to Rick Grimes.

"We're the lead-up to the movies, so we're going there," Mahendru said. "All the questions fans have had for, I don't know, inherently a decade, right? Our show is the answers to that. So we are very much heading to CRM. I mean, that's the helicopter... We're getting really close, you know?"

Sunday night's episode was directed by The Walking Dead's Abraham Ford actor Michael Cudlitz, shining a light on Huck's military background and the difficult choices she made early on in the apocalypse. 'This episode is sort of a foreshadow of how heavy and how spicy and just like hot it's going to get,' Mahendru says. "If you like this episode you will like the next episode, and the finale is going to be the explosion of all of it."

Along with the Rick Grimes movies following the end of The Walking Dead, AMC will also be launching Tales of the Walking Dead which will serve as an anthology series focusing on new characters or known faces for individual episodes or short arcs telling brand new stories. Mahendru is not opposed to showing off more of Huck's backstory in the new show. "Ask for it! I'm getting a lot of little awesome messages that I put out into the universe that will get picked up," she says. "Absolutely, I mean, I feel like this was the beginning of getting into Huck. So it's just the beginning, you have no idea."

The Rick Grimes movies do not yet have a release date and have not begun production. The Walking Dead: World Beyond airs Sundays at 10pm ET, following new episodes of Fear the Walking Dead at 9pm ET on AMC. The Walking Dead will return for 6 more episodes of Season 10 in the Spring. The 11th and final season of The Walking Dead will begin airing in the Fall of 2021.