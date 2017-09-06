There's Lots Of Negan In Tonight’s The Walking Dead

After being absent from The Walking Dead for last week's episode, the new villain in town will be back to wreak havoc for the next two Sunday nights.

For tonight's new Sing Me A Song episode, the seventh of Season 7, fans expected nothing less. Given the contents of Robert Kirkman's comics, fans are expecting to see some iconic moments exchanged between Negan and Carl at the Sanctuary. With the ending of Episode 7x05 in mind, it looks like we will be realizing the relationship between the villain and child of the apocalypse on television.

Talking to Howard Stern, Negan actor Jeffrey Dean Morgan promised (or threatened) a lot of his character tonight and next week.

"The next two, I'm really big in," Morgan said. "I'm f---ing heavy in those."

The synopsis for 7x07 only furthers Morgan's remarks, as Sing Me A Song's description reads, "A deeper look at the Sanctuary and the world of the Saviors; members of Alexandria look for supplies."

However, Negan's heavy presence definitely does not indicate his death being near. The actor also confirmed he will be around for Season 8 of The Walking Dead which begins filming next spring to air in the Fall of 2017. That said, we may want to brace for other characters' deaths. It's going to take some serious guts to keep Negan happy in Alexandria.

