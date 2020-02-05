MASH Co-Creator Gene Reynolds Dead at 96

MASH co-creator Gene Reynolds has died, as per the Directors Guild of America. He was 96. Reynolds was most known for co-creating both MASH and Lou Grant in the 1970s. Reynolds developed MASH alongside writer and producer Larry Gelbart, a CBS stalwart that lasted 11 seasons from 1972 to 1983. The show went on to become a perennial hit, winning 14 Emmys during its 11-year run. Reynolds himself won three of those — Outstanding Comedy Series (1974, shared with Gelbart) and Outstanding Directing in a Comedy Series in both 1975 and 1976.

Beginning in 1993, the producer served a four-year stint as the president of the DGA.

“Gene’s influence on the modern Directors Guild of America was significant and lasting,” current DGA president Thomas Schlamme says in a statement obtained by Variety. “During his two terms as President, he dedicated himself to making the Guild more inclusive – broadening the leadership base, encouraging younger members to take leadership positions, strengthening ties between feature directors, pushing the industry to do better on diversity and working to modify DGA agreements so that filmmakers with low budgets could benefit from DGA membership. Gene’s commitment to the Guild lasted long after his presidency ended, regularly attending Board and Western Directors Council meetings, and never hesitating to share his thoughts. He was passionate about this Guild, spirited in his beliefs and dedicated until the end.”

Former DGA exec Jay D. Roth says, “Gene was President when I became National Executive Director,” said Roth. “He was absolutely committed to revitalizing and modernizing the Guild and laying the groundwork for its growth into the future. He cared deeply about diversity and growing the leadership base of the Guild, and his passion for the DGA never wavered.”

Other than MASH, Reynolds also won another Emmy for Outstanding Drama Series for his work on Lou Grant. He won awards from the DGA for his work on both shows. Outside of producing, Reynolds served as formidable director after becoming a mainstay on television programs from Touched by an Angel to Promised Lane, Lois & Clark, Life Goes On, and more. The late producer also earned 24 director credits on MASH plus another 11 on Lou Grant.

Prior to his work behind the camera, the Cleveland native rose to prominence as a television actor with his first acting credit coming in 1934's Sins of Man. His most recent credit acting, directing, or otherwise, was on How to Get There (1999).

