Lost in Space Fans React to Netflix Ending Series With Third Season

As quickly as it arrived, Lost in Space is leaving Netflix. Announced Monday afternoon, the streaming giant has ordered a third and final season of the show to wrap up any lingering storylines. As you might expect, fans of the massive-budget Netflix Original took to Twitter devastated at the news. According to series creator Zack Estrin, the show was always meant to be told in three parts.

“From the beginning, we’ve always viewed this particular story of The Robinsons as a trilogy,” Estrin said. “A three part epic family adventure with a clear beginning, middle and end. It’s also worth noting that, with what these characters go through just trying to survive each episode — if anyone deserves to catch their breath before their next mission — it’s Will, Penny, Judy, Maureen, John, Don West, Dr. Smith… and The Robot. And, of course, Debbie the Chicken. So while this chapter of Lost In Space is coming to a rousing conclusion, I’m excited about continuing to explore new stories with my friends at Netflix, and for all of the incredible possibilities that lie ahead."

